Living Room Conversations - Immigration
Living Room Conversations - Immigration
Pine River Library Fireplace Area
Would you like to build trust and connection to help promote a better world? We welcome your presence at Living Room Conversations, where people come together to discuss issues using guides that foster connection and understanding, one conversation at a time.
May: Immigration
June: Aging & Ageism
July: Freedom
August: Guns & Responsibility
Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org