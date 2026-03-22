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Living Room Conversations - Immigration

Living Room Conversations - Immigration

Pine River Library Fireplace Area

Would you like to build trust and connection to help promote a better world? We welcome your presence at Living Room Conversations, where people come together to discuss issues using guides that foster connection and understanding, one conversation at a time.

May: Immigration
June: Aging & Ageism
July: Freedom
August: Guns & Responsibility

Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org