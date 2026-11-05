Living in Radiance: Connecting with your Higher Self, Angels and Guides
Living in Radiance: Connecting with your Higher Self, Angels and Guides
Through shared exploration and guided meditation, we'll discover ways go deepen our connection with our higher self, angels and guides, and how to bring greater ease and flow into our everyday lives.
Durango Public Library Boardroom
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Anna Pool
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Artist Group Info
Anna Pool
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Durango Public Library Boardroom
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301