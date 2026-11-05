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Living in Radiance: Connecting with your Higher Self, Angels and Guides

Living in Radiance: Connecting with your Higher Self, Angels and Guides

Through shared exploration and guided meditation, we'll discover ways go deepen our connection with our higher self, angels and guides, and how to bring greater ease and flow into our everyday lives.

Durango Public Library Boardroom
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Anna Pool
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
www.livinginradiance.org

Artist Group Info

Anna Pool
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
www.livinginradiance.org
Durango Public Library Boardroom
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301