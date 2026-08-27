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Live Music, Native Art, Gallery Walk at Toh-Atin Gallery

Live Music, Native Art, Gallery Walk at Toh-Atin Gallery

Join us for a truly special Fall Gallery Walk, combined with our 1st Friday Open House. Live music by local Favorites, Jeff Haspel and Jason Thies.

The spectacular silver and turquoise jewelry of Jeanette Dale will be featured, along with our youngest, up-and-coming Navajo Weaver, Ian Victorino.

Join us for an evening of beauty, culture, community and live music.
Food and refreshments will be served.

TOH-ATIN GALLERY
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Toh-Atin Gallery
tohatingallery@gmail.com
tohatingallery@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Jeanette Dale and Ian Victorino
TOH-ATIN GALLERY
145 W 9th Street
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702478277
tohatingallery@gmail.com
https://toh-atin.com/search/?q=eugene+joe