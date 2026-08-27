Live Music, Native Art, Gallery Walk at Toh-Atin Gallery

Join us for a truly special Fall Gallery Walk, combined with our 1st Friday Open House. Live music by local Favorites, Jeff Haspel and Jason Thies.

The spectacular silver and turquoise jewelry of Jeanette Dale will be featured, along with our youngest, up-and-coming Navajo Weaver, Ian Victorino.

Join us for an evening of beauty, culture, community and live music.

Food and refreshments will be served.