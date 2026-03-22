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Litton Conducts Beethoven's Eroica: Music in the Mountains Orchestra Concert

Litton Conducts Beethoven's Eroica: Music in the Mountains Orchestra Concert

"Featuring Andrew Litton, 2026 Conductor-in-Residence, and Julian Rhee, violin and 2026 Arkady Fomin Young Artist-in-Residence

Prepare for a fabulous evening featuring Beethoven’s incredible Symphony No.3, “Eroica,” featuring our full Festival Orchestra under the baton of 2026 Conductor-in-Residence Andrew Litton.

Pieces to be performed include:

BARBER: Violin Concerto, Op. 14
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, Op. 55, “Eroica”

*The Arkady Fomin Young Artist-in-Residence program, established in 2025 in collaboration with the North Shore Chamber Music Festival, brings to Durango the most extraordinary and talented young artists at the beginning of their careers. Presenting them as soloists and chamber musicians in the Festival concerts, Music in the Mountains also fosters a deep connection between the community and these remarkable young artists through special visits, performances, and masterclasses in local schools, retirement communities, and the college.

By providing these young artists with a stage to perform on and allowing them to be heard by the Festival’s audience, not only do we enrich the cultural and social fabric of our wonderful city but also contribute to the overall well-being of our community and beyond! – Vadim Gluzman, Artistic Director

Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 4:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven."

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
60-80
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com