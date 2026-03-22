The League of Women Voters of La Plata County would like to announce the always popular Legislative Update, coming up on Saturday, May 16th from 10:00 - noon at Fort Lewis College’s Noble Hall #130. Our state legislators Representative Katie Stewart and Senator Cleave Simpson will give us the lowdown on what happened at the Colorado General Assembly this season. Afterwards, audience members will be able to ask questions of them. Hope you can join us!

Noble Hall is the 1st building past the student center on the left, as you enter the big parking lot from E 8th Ave.

