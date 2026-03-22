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Law Day Celebration: The Rule of Law and the American Dream

Law Day Celebration: The Rule of Law and the American Dream

The public is invited to a Law Day Celebration: "The Rule of Law and the American Dream," at noon on Friday at the La Plata County Court House.

Law Day, May 1st, is a national day of celebrating and reflecting on our judicial system and its contributions to our freedoms. This year's theme is "The Rule of Law and the American Dream." Local attorneys and other legal professionals will re-affirm their oath to uphold the Constitution. Various community members will give brief accounts of what the American Dream means to them.

La Plata County Courthouse
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
La Plata County Courthouse
1060 E. 2nd Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301