Late Summer Birding at the Nature Center

The Durango Nature Center will host a Late Summer Birding Walk from 8 until noon on Saturday, August 29th.

This is a free event, but registration is required. More information is at sjma.org.

Join Mike Foster at SJMA’s Nature Center for a late summer bird outing. Expect to find the birds that spend the summer at the center and those who are beginning their southern migration at this point in the year. Walking distance is less than a mile. Leisurely pace.