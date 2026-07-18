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Late Summer Birding at the Nature Center

Late Summer Birding at the Nature Center

The Durango Nature Center will host a Late Summer Birding Walk from 8 until noon on Saturday, August 29th.
This is a free event, but registration is required. More information is at sjma.org.

Join Mike Foster at SJMA’s Nature Center for a late summer bird outing. Expect to find the birds that spend the summer at the center and those who are beginning their southern migration at this point in the year. Walking distance is less than a mile. Leisurely pace.

SJMA's Durango Nature Center
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
SJMA's Durango Nature Center
63 County Road 310
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://sjma.org/nature-center/