La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program

The La Plata Quilters guild will meet on Thursday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds.

This month’s program is: "Trends in Upcycled Quilted Clothing."

On Saturday, June 13th there will be a workshop at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Durango from 9:30 to 3:30.

Cost $25 for Guild members. Refreshments are available at the meeting. There are opportunities to pick up free fabric and/or patterns. Purchase door prize tickets and share your Show and Tell items. Everyone is welcome.