Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program

La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program

The La Plata Quilters guild will meet on Thursday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds.
This month’s program is: "Trends in Upcycled Quilted Clothing."

On Saturday, June 13th there will be a workshop at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Durango from 9:30 to 3:30.

Cost $25 for Guild members. Refreshments are available at the meeting. There are opportunities to pick up free fabric and/or patterns. Purchase door prize tickets and share your Show and Tell items. Everyone is welcome.

La Plata COunty Fairground Extension building
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

hcrdgreer@gmail.com
La Plata COunty Fairground Extension building
25th and main
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707498108
lpqgdurango@gmail.com