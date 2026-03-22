La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program
La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program
The La Plata Quilters guild will meet on Thursday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds.
This month’s program is: "Trends in Upcycled Quilted Clothing."
On Saturday, June 13th there will be a workshop at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Durango from 9:30 to 3:30.
Cost $25 for Guild members. Refreshments are available at the meeting. There are opportunities to pick up free fabric and/or patterns. Purchase door prize tickets and share your Show and Tell items. Everyone is welcome.
La Plata COunty Fairground Extension building
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
hcrdgreer@gmail.com
La Plata COunty Fairground Extension building
25th and mainDurango, Colorado 81301
9707498108
lpqgdurango@gmail.com