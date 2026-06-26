La Plata Quilters Guild
La Plata Quilters Guild
The La Plata Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 16TH, at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds.
The program will celebrate the Guild’s 40th Anniversary. Refreshments will be served.
Charlotte Piranat will present a brief history of the Guild, and past presidents have been invited to attend, share memories from their years of service, and display their President’s Quilt.
La PLata QUilters Guild meeting
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Quilters Guild
970-259-1079
La PLata QUilters Guild meeting
25th and MainDurango, Colorado 81301
970-749-8108
lpqgdurango@gmail.com