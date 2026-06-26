The La Plata Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 16TH, at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds.

The program will celebrate the Guild’s 40th Anniversary. Refreshments will be served.

Charlotte Piranat will present a brief history of the Guild, and past presidents have been invited to attend, share memories from their years of service, and display their President’s Quilt.