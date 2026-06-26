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La Plata Quilters Guild

La Plata Quilters Guild

The La Plata Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 16TH, at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds.
The program will celebrate the Guild’s 40th Anniversary. Refreshments will be served.

Charlotte Piranat will present a brief history of the Guild, and past presidents have been invited to attend, share memories from their years of service, and display their President’s Quilt.

La PLata QUilters Guild meeting
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

La Plata Quilters Guild
970-259-1079
La PLata QUilters Guild meeting
25th and Main
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-749-8108
lpqgdurango@gmail.com