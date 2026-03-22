Krishna Das Home In the Heart - livestream benefit concert for Tara Mandala Tibetan Buddhist retreat center
Krishna Das Home In the Heart - livestream benefit concert for Tara Mandala Tibetan Buddhist retreat center
The Durango Dharma Center will host a live stream concert with Krishna Das and 21Tara Collective at 8PM on Saturday, May 16th. The event is a benefit for the Tara Mandala Tibetan Retreat Center in Pagosa Springs.
Doors open at 7:30. Taramandala.org has more information.
Suggested donation $25. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Durango Dharma Center
0-$25 donation
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Dharma Center
durangosangha@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Krishna Das
Durango Dharma Center
1800 East 3rd Ave. Suite 109Durango, Colorado 81301
9704268983
durangosangha@gmail.com