Krishna Das Home In the Heart - livestream benefit concert for Tara Mandala Tibetan Buddhist retreat center

The Durango Dharma Center will host a live stream concert with Krishna Das and 21Tara Collective at 8PM on Saturday, May 16th. The event is a benefit for the Tara Mandala Tibetan Retreat Center in Pagosa Springs.

Doors open at 7:30. Taramandala.org has more information.

Suggested donation $25. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

