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Krishna Das Home In the Heart - livestream benefit concert for Tara Mandala Tibetan Buddhist retreat center

Krishna Das Home In the Heart - livestream benefit concert for Tara Mandala Tibetan Buddhist retreat center

The Durango Dharma Center will host a live stream concert with Krishna Das and 21Tara Collective at 8PM on Saturday, May 16th. The event is a benefit for the Tara Mandala Tibetan Retreat Center in Pagosa Springs.
Doors open at 7:30. Taramandala.org has more information.

Suggested donation $25. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Durango Dharma Center
0-$25 donation
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Dharma Center
durangosangha@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Krishna Das
Durango Dharma Center
1800 East 3rd Ave. Suite 109
Durango, Colorado 81301
9704268983
durangosangha@gmail.com
https://www.durangodharmacenter.org