Kirtan Chanting
Kirtan Chanting
Join us for a relaxing evening of sacred chanting to uplift our hearts and support the creation of a world where everyone has enough and all are free to thrive. All experience levels welcome.
Pause Yoga Studio
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pause Yoga Studio
jolie@pausedurango.com
Artist Group Info
The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Pause Yoga Studio
1970 East Third Ave, Suite 111Durango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com