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Kirtan Chanting

Kirtan Chanting

Join us for a relaxing evening of sacred chanting to uplift our hearts and support the creation of a world where everyone has enough and all are free to thrive. All experience levels welcome.

Pause Yoga Studio
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pause Yoga Studio
jolie@pausedurango.com
pausefitnessnutrition.com

Artist Group Info

The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Pause Yoga Studio
1970 East Third Ave, Suite 111
Durango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com