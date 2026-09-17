The Durango Arts Center presents, Kate McLachlan and her Funny Friends, at 7 pm, Friday October 9, 2026. Durango-born McLachlan has been on the comedy circuit in Denver and beyond for many years. Her funny friends are Kelsey Rosen, Hannah Popkin and Chris Warren. Tickets are $20 in advance, online at www.durangoarts.org and $25 at the door.

