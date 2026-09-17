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Kate McLachlan and her Funny Friends

Kate McLachlan and her Funny Friends

The Durango Arts Center presents, Kate McLachlan and her Funny Friends, at 7 pm, Friday October 9, 2026. Durango-born McLachlan has been on the comedy circuit in Denver and beyond for many years. Her funny friends are Kelsey Rosen, Hannah Popkin and Chris Warren. Tickets are $20 in advance, online at www.durangoarts.org and $25 at the door.

Durango Arts Center
$20 - $25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301