Kate McLachlan and her Funny Friends
Kate McLachlan and her Funny Friends
The Durango Arts Center presents, Kate McLachlan and her Funny Friends, at 7 pm, Friday October 9, 2026. Durango-born McLachlan has been on the comedy circuit in Denver and beyond for many years. Her funny friends are Kelsey Rosen, Hannah Popkin and Chris Warren. Tickets are $20 in advance, online at www.durangoarts.org and $25 at the door.
Durango Arts Center
$20 - $25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301