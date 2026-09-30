Last Chance! Only 7 Spots Left for Intro to Shamanic Journeying Retreat. Register by October 11!

So many of us are suffering from a loss of power right now. Not the extractive, dominating kind of power, but Power Within and Power-With: the renewable, unlimited power that comes from inner knowing, kinship with nature, and from real human community. Little by little we give power away to our phones, the news, to numbness, etc. But it can be reclaimed!

This October, Kris Abrams and Dawn Robertson are offering a weekend retreat in Mancos, built around reclaiming exactly this power, in relationship to the Earth, to Spirit, and to community.

Shamanism in Times of Death and Rebirth: An Introduction to Shamanic Journeying & Sacred Circle Ways

https://www.cedartreehealing.org/shamanism-retreat-2026

October 23–25, 2026, Mancos, Colorado

Across 2.5 immersive days, participants will learn the practice of shamanic journeying: a way of receiving guidance directly from Helping Spirits and the living Earth, with no doctrine or intermediary standing between you and your own knowing.

The retreat also weaves in Sacred Circle Ways, guiding us back into sacred reciprocity with the world around us. Set among fields and trails with views of Mesa Verde, there will be time to journey, drum, sing, rest, and play.

Space is limited to 25 people, and only 7 spots remain. Registration closes October 11.

