Intro to Blacksmithing Class

Curious about blacksmithing but not sure where to start? This 2-hour introductory forging class is a hands-on introduction to the basics of working hot steel.

You’ll learn essential shop safety, how to light and manage a forge, and the fundamentals of hammer control and anvil use. Under guided instruction, you’ll heat, hammer, and shape steel to create a simple forged project to take home.

No prior experience is required. All tools, materials, and safety gear are provided. This class is designed for complete beginners and anyone wanting to experience real blacksmithing in a working forge.

Expect heat, noise, sparks, and a lot of satisfaction.