Instructor-Led Tai Chi
Instructor-Led Tai Chi
Thursdays at 1:00 pm: Instructor-led Tai Chi. Instructor-led class focusing on the Yang style 24 form. All levels are welcome. Email cindy@swlplibrarydistrict.org to register.
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Oct 29, 2026.
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Artist Group Info
alicia@swlplibrarydistrict.org
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org