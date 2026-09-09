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Instructor-Led Tai Chi

Instructor-Led Tai Chi

Thursdays at 1:00 pm: Instructor-led Tai Chi. Instructor-led class focusing on the Yang style 24 form. All levels are welcome. Email cindy@swlplibrarydistrict.org to register.

Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Oct 29, 2026.
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM

Artist Group Info

alicia@swlplibrarydistrict.org
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org/