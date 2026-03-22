The Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village will host "If These Walls Could Talk: A Picnic at Tully House in Flora Vista" on Saturday, June 6th. This fundraiser will feature a presentation and lunch. Details and a limited number of tickets are at aztecmuseum.org.

When Fred Tully arrived here from Chicago in late 1876, he staked a claim on a picturesque piece of land along the Animas River in what would become Flora Vista, New Mexico. The home he built there is believed to be the oldest remaining homestead in San Juan County.

This is a unique opportunity as the museum has exclusive permission for a limited number of guests on site. Guests must bring their own chairs and will enjoy a box lunch from Ancient Grounds Cafe. The cost is $40 per person for Aztec Museum members; $50 for non-members. (Cost includes the box lunch.) All proceeds benefit the Aztec Museum Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Be aware ,there are bee hives on site. Port-a-potties will be available.

Guests will meet at the Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Avenue at 10:30am and carpool to the rural site in Flora Vista. (On-site parking limited.) Reservations are limited to 45; call 505-334-9829 for information.

