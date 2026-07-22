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How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Planning Your Future

How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Planning Your Future

Community Connections presents the ongoing workshop, "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home."
The next segment "Planning Your Future" will take place at La Plata Senior Center from 1 until 3PM on Tuesday, August 11th.
Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.

Learn how to plan your aging in community, what things to consider, and how to get started. For questions, email MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org

Durango Senior Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Community Connections
9702592464
cci@cci-colorado.org
https://www.communityconnectionsco.org/
Durango Senior Center
2424 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301