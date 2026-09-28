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Homebuyer Education Class Durango

Homebuyer Education Class Durango

A Homebuyer Education Class takes place at Fort Lewis College from 8:30 to 4:30 on Saturday, October 10th. Topics include Budgeting, Real Estate, Mortgage Lending, Insurance, and Inspections.
Homesfund.org has registration and details.

We also go over the programs for down payment assistance as offered by HomesFund. This class gives you access to special down payment assistance and mortgage programs.

Fort Lewis College
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

HomesFund
(970) 259-1418
matt@homesfund.org
https://homesfund.org/attend-a-class/
Fort Lewis College
Noble Hall, Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81301