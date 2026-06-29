Holy Roller
Holy Roller
Holy Roller, Based in Richmond, VA, delivers a gritty, harmony-driven sound that bridges outlaw country, swampy rock ’n’ roll, and soul-soaked storytelling. "Stopping in Dolores has been a lifelong dream", says someone who saw the band play once in Boston. We're sure you'll share the sentiment once you've taken in the glory of the Holy Roller!
Dolores River Brewery
$15 adv. $20 day of show
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
River of Sorrows productions
970-394-4452
drbrewery@mac.com
Artist Group Info
Holy Roller
josixpax@gmail.com