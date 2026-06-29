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Holy Roller

Holy Roller

Holy Roller, Based in Richmond, VA, delivers a gritty, harmony-driven sound that bridges outlaw country, swampy rock ’n’ roll, and soul-soaked storytelling. "Stopping in Dolores has been a lifelong dream", says someone who saw the band play once in Boston. We're sure you'll share the sentiment once you've taken in the glory of the Holy Roller!

Dolores River Brewery
$15 adv. $20 day of show
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

River of Sorrows productions
970-394-4452
drbrewery@mac.com

Artist Group Info

Holy Roller
josixpax@gmail.com
https://holyroller.music/home
Dolores River Brewery
100 S 4th St
Dolores , Colorado 81323
doloresriverbrewry.com