The Durango public Library will host the "Here & Now Listening Tour: Building Local Resilience to Climate Disasters," from 3 to 5PM on Saturday, July 18th.

Polling in Colorado shows strong public support for ensuring that the biggest historic polluters, most responsible for the climate crisis, pay their fair share of these costs. Climate Superfund laws can help reduce the burden on communities and taxpayers by making the biggest historic fossil fuel corporate polluters pay their fair share into a fund that is used by the state and local communities to help cover damages from climate disasters and to support resilience projects.

In order to pass a Climate Superfund bill, a powerful coalition of support is needed to build awareness of the historic and future cost of climate damages to Coloradans and a shared understanding of how our communities, businesses, and taxpayers can benefit from policies to make polluters pay their fair share of climate damages. The “Here and Now” listening tour events will help to educate and engage your community by sharing their experiences with climate impacts happening locally and the costs of adaptation and resilience measures needed. The events will also provide the opportunity to introduce the Climate Superfund policy solution and help to identify volunteers and build the support needed to pass a Climate Superfund in Colorado.