Happy 40th Birthday Music in the Mountains! From Bach to Benny Goodman

"Featuring Vadim Gluzman, violin and leader, and Julian Rhee, violin and 2026 Arkady Fomin Young Artist-in-Residence. Indulge in a night of brilliance, beauty, and birthday joy. This concert will be an unforgettable way to toast Music in the Mountains’ 40th Anniversary Season.

Pieces to be performed include:

J. S. BACH: Concerto for Violin in A minor, BWV 1041

SHOSTAKOVICH: Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a

KANCHELI: A Little Danelilade, for violin, strings, and piano

GOODMAN: Four Standards for Clarinet and Ensemble

HEIDRICH: Happy Birthday Variations

*The Arkady Fomin Young Artist-in-Residence program, established in 2025 in collaboration with the North Shore Chamber Music Festival, brings to Durango the most extraordinary and talented young artists at the beginning of their careers. Presenting them as soloists and chamber musicians in the Festival concerts, Music in the Mountains also fosters a deep connection between the community and these remarkable young artists through special visits, performances, and masterclasses in local schools, retirement communities, and the college.

By providing these young artists with a stage to perform on and allowing them to be heard by the Festival’s audience, not only do we enrich the cultural and social fabric of our wonderful city but also contribute to the overall well-being of our community and beyond! – Vadim Gluzman, Artistic Director

Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 4:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven.

This concert is eligible for the Free Student Ticket Program! These orders must be placed over the phone at 970-385-6820 or in person at the Festival Office. Note: Students must be present to receive tickets at Will Call.

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820."