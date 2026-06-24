Great Garden Series - A Native Lens on Gardening in the Southern Ute Community

Cassandra Atencio and Brandi Raines, "A Native Lens on Gardening in the Southern Ute Community."

Bio & Description: Cassandra Atencio is a Southern Ute Tribal Elder, and Brandi Raines is a Southern Ute Tribal member. Ms. Raines has a small homestead that she and her husband have built and worked on for 5 years. Cassandra, along with her niece and cousin, will share personal stories about returning to their grandmother's joy of gardening and farming. Former Southern Ute Tribal Historic Preservation Officer and NAGPRA Coordinator for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Cassandra provides a unique lens on the tribes history and relationship with agriculture, and how prehistory and Indian boarding schools shaped it.

