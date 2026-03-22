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Gluzman Plays Bruch - Music in the Mountains Orchestra Concert

Gluzman Plays Bruch - Music in the Mountains Orchestra Concert

"Experience an incredible evening of moving music, featuring a very special piece! In honor of the 250th and 150th anniversaries, O Beautiful Unity is a newly commissioned work by a Colorado composer. Drawing on America the Beautiful and the spirit of Copland to reflect both the tensions and quiet resilience of our nation, melodies move through moments of conflict before rising toward hope and optimism. Inspired in part by Katherine Lee Bates’ Colorado-born poem, it becomes a fanfare for our time.

Pieces to be performed include:

AMICK: O Beautiful Unity
BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26
RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27

Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 4:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven."

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
60-80
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com