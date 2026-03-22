Gluzman Plays Bruch - Music in the Mountains Orchestra Concert

"Experience an incredible evening of moving music, featuring a very special piece! In honor of the 250th and 150th anniversaries, O Beautiful Unity is a newly commissioned work by a Colorado composer. Drawing on America the Beautiful and the spirit of Copland to reflect both the tensions and quiet resilience of our nation, melodies move through moments of conflict before rising toward hope and optimism. Inspired in part by Katherine Lee Bates’ Colorado-born poem, it becomes a fanfare for our time.

Pieces to be performed include:

AMICK: O Beautiful Unity

BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26

RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27

Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 4:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven."