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Giving Back: La Plata County & Indigenous Nations Flood Relief Lunch Buffet Fundraiser

Giving Back: La Plata County & Indigenous Nations Flood Relief Lunch Buffet Fundraiser

The La Plata County & Indigenous Nations Flood Relief Lunch Buffet Fundraiser brings people together to support individuals and families recovering from the historic flooding that has impacted communities throughout the Southwest.

The Karma & Jyamu Bhotia Foundation will host a lunch buffet with takeout options available on Monday, November 16th, from 11 am to 3 pm, with all proceeds going directly to support this fundraiser. The minimum donation requested is $40/person. If you cannot attend, please donate any amount to support this important cause.

Donations will go directly to individuals and families in La Plata County & Indigenous Nations affected by the devastating floods. These funds will provide much-needed assistance as people navigate recovery, address immediate needs, repair damage, and begin rebuilding their lives.

*Himalayan Kitchen
40 dollars minimum donation
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Karma & Jyamu Bhotia Foundation
www.bhotiafoundation.org

Artist Group Info

korb_j@fortlewis.edu
*Himalayan Kitchen
922 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709462692
korb_j@fortlewis.edu