Giving Back: La Plata County & Indigenous Nations Flood Relief Lunch Buffet Fundraiser

The La Plata County & Indigenous Nations Flood Relief Lunch Buffet Fundraiser brings people together to support individuals and families recovering from the historic flooding that has impacted communities throughout the Southwest.

The Karma & Jyamu Bhotia Foundation will host a lunch buffet with takeout options available on Monday, November 16th, from 11 am to 3 pm, with all proceeds going directly to support this fundraiser. The minimum donation requested is $40/person. If you cannot attend, please donate any amount to support this important cause.

Donations will go directly to individuals and families in La Plata County & Indigenous Nations affected by the devastating floods. These funds will provide much-needed assistance as people navigate recovery, address immediate needs, repair damage, and begin rebuilding their lives.

