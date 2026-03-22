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Gershwin, Bernstein, and the New World: Music in the Mountains Grand Finale Orchestra Concert

Gershwin, Bernstein, and the New World: Music in the Mountains Grand Finale Orchestra Concert

Help us close out another incredible season and 40th anniversary with a fantastic Grand Finale! Featuring our full Festival Orchestra and our 2026 Conductor-in-Residence, Andrew Litton.

Pieces to be performed include:

BERNSTEIN: Three Dance Episodes from On the Town
GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue
DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, “From the New World”

Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 4:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven.

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
60-80
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com