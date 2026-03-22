Gershwin, Bernstein, and the New World: Music in the Mountains Grand Finale Orchestra Concert
Gershwin, Bernstein, and the New World: Music in the Mountains Grand Finale Orchestra Concert
Help us close out another incredible season and 40th anniversary with a fantastic Grand Finale! Featuring our full Festival Orchestra and our 2026 Conductor-in-Residence, Andrew Litton.
Pieces to be performed include:
BERNSTEIN: Three Dance Episodes from On the Town
GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue
DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, “From the New World”
Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 4:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven.
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
60-80
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com