Gershwin, Bernstein, and the New World: Music in the Mountains Grand Finale Orchestra Concert

Help us close out another incredible season and 40th anniversary with a fantastic Grand Finale! Featuring our full Festival Orchestra and our 2026 Conductor-in-Residence, Andrew Litton.

Pieces to be performed include:

BERNSTEIN: Three Dance Episodes from On the Town

GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, “From the New World”

Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 4:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven.