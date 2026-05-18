Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Geology Hike: Ice Caves Loop, Pagosa

Geology Hike: Ice Caves Loop, Pagosa

San Juan Mountains Association and the Pagosa Ranger District will host free educational geology hikes through October. The first takes place this Thursday at 9AM. Those interested should meet at the Coyote Hill Trailhead, on Archuleta County Road 600.
More information is at sjma.org.

These interpretive hikes, led by geologists Dave Bouquet and Scott McAllisters, will be in an area of the San Juan National Forest rich with evidence of earth’s geologic history from some of the area’s oldest metamorphic rocks, to Cretaceous seaways, to Tertiary volcanoes, to modern glacial deposits.

This is a loop route, partially off trail, with sustained, moderately difficult inclines/declines, on rocky terrain near high cliffs. Hike time is approximately 4 hours total, 3.5 miles round trip, and about 500 ft. vertical ascent. We will finish at the parking lot just after noon, and there is a picnic area nearby if you wish to bring your own lunch to eat after the hike. We will have a snack break along the trail at a beautiful overlook spot.

Coyote Hill Trailhead
0
09:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
Coyote Hill Trailhead
County Road 600
Pagosa Springs, Colorado