Geology Hike: Ice Caves Loop, Pagosa

San Juan Mountains Association and the Pagosa Ranger District will host free educational geology hikes through October. The first takes place this Thursday at 9AM. Those interested should meet at the Coyote Hill Trailhead, on Archuleta County Road 600.

More information is at sjma.org.

These interpretive hikes, led by geologists Dave Bouquet and Scott McAllisters, will be in an area of the San Juan National Forest rich with evidence of earth’s geologic history from some of the area’s oldest metamorphic rocks, to Cretaceous seaways, to Tertiary volcanoes, to modern glacial deposits.

This is a loop route, partially off trail, with sustained, moderately difficult inclines/declines, on rocky terrain near high cliffs. Hike time is approximately 4 hours total, 3.5 miles round trip, and about 500 ft. vertical ascent. We will finish at the parking lot just after noon, and there is a picnic area nearby if you wish to bring your own lunch to eat after the hike. We will have a snack break along the trail at a beautiful overlook spot.