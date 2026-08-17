San Juan Mountains Association will host the geology hike, "Aspens & South San Juans at V Rock" at 9AM on Thursday, October 1st. Details and registration are at sjma.org

free for the public, led and presented by geologists Dave Bouquet and Scott McAllister, and will be in an area of the San Juan National Forest rich with evidence of earth’s geologic history from some of the area’s oldest metamorphic rocks, to Cretaceous seaways, to Tertiary volcanoes, to modern glacial deposits. This month we will be climbing through endless stands of golden aspens to an amazing series of overlooks at the top of the V Rock trail. Along the way, the guide will describe how the San Jan Mountains were created and how this southern part of the range differs from main body of the San Juans.

This is an ~5 mile out and back hike with approximately 1100 ft of elevation gain. Most of the ascent is covered in the first 1.5 miles with the trail flattening at the top. With stops to discuss the geology of the area, you can expect a time commitment of 4.5 hours.

Registration is required.