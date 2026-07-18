Geology Hike Along the Continental Divide Trail, Wolf Creek Pass

San Juan Mountains Association will host an educational geology hike at 9AM on Thursday, August 20th.

The trip will cover a short section of the Continental Divide Trail from the Lobo Overlook to Rock Lake.

The event is free, but registration is required. More information is at sjma.org.

These interpretive hikes, led and presented by geologists Dave Bouquet and Scott McAllister, will be in an area of the San Juan National Forest rich with evidence of earth’s geologic history from some of the area’s oldest metamorphic rocks, to Cretaceous seaways, to Tertiary volcanoes, to modern glacial deposits.

This time we will be “going high” to escape the summer heat.

Registration is required.