Gathering to create art for those grieving - LPC Suicide Prevention Collaborative

The La Plata County Suicide Prevention Collaborative will host a community gathering to create art for those grieving. The event takes place at the Durango Public Library at 3:30 on Thursday, October 22nd.The event is open to all. Snacks and supplies will be provided.

Activity: Decorate and stuff gift bags for survivors who will attend the International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day on November 21st in Durango. Also create paintings and supportive messages to add to a community collage in support of suicide prevention!

Purpose: Spend time together in community, learn about the postvention and bereavement workgroup, and create simple art projects to support others.