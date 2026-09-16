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Gathering to create art for those grieving - LPC Suicide Prevention Collaborative

Gathering to create art for those grieving - LPC Suicide Prevention Collaborative

The La Plata County Suicide Prevention Collaborative will host a community gathering to create art for those grieving. The event takes place at the Durango Public Library at 3:30 on Thursday, October 22nd.The event is open to all. Snacks and supplies will be provided.

Activity: Decorate and stuff gift bags for survivors who will attend the International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day on November 21st in Durango. Also create paintings and supportive messages to add to a community collage in support of suicide prevention!
Purpose: Spend time together in community, learn about the postvention and bereavement workgroup, and create simple art projects to support others.

Durango Public Library
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

La Plata County Suicide Prevention Collaborative
970-828-8808
sdonnelly@lpcgov.org
https://www.lpcsuicideprevention.com/
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301