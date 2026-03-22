Garden Club of Durango to Host Annual Plant Sale
Garden Club of Durango to Host Annual Plant Sale
The Garden Club of Durango's annual sale take place on Saturday, May 16th from 9 until 10:30 at La Plata County Fairgrounds. A large variety of irises will be available, as well as other locally grown plants.
Proceeds go to garden maintenance at Santa Rita Park.
Come early for the best selection. Cash, check or credit card.
Plants are from local and member gardens.
La Plata County Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
The garden club of durango
Artist Group Info
Elizabeth.crandall1@gmail.com
La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Ave.Durango, Colorado 81303