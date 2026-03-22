Funk Jam Sessions presented by Jimmy's Music & Supply

🎷 Funk Jazz Jam Session

Join us at 11th Street Station for Durango’s monthly Funk Jazz Jam Session—a free, open community jam where musicians of all levels come together to groove, improvise, and connect.

The session blends soulful funk rhythms and lively jazz improvisation in a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re stepping up to the mic, jumping in on your instrument, or just coming to enjoy the music, it’s all about good vibes and collaboration.

Presented by The iAM MUSIC Institute, Jimmy’s Music Supply, and Stillwater Music.

🎶 When: Sunday, June 14th

📍 Where: 11th Street Station, Durango, CO

💰 Cost: Free & open to all skill levels