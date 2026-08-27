The Connie Gotsch Theatre in Farmington presents "From the Front - Letters of Service and Sacrifice," a Broadening Horizons Series FREE Event at 6PM on Tuesday, November 17th.

We honor our country’s servicemen and women by presenting their powerful perspectives and heartfelt thoughts via the letters to and from the people they care about. Accounts from the first days of boot camp to the grim realities of the front line will bring the battlefields of our past—and in some cases our present—to life. From a minuteman of the Revolutionary War to a medic in Afghanistan giving a firsthand account of a random act of kindness; event courtesy of San Juan College Foundation and Citizens Bank.

