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"From the Front - Letters of Service and Sacrifice": a Broadening Horizons Series FREE Event

"From the Front - Letters of Service and Sacrifice": a Broadening Horizons Series FREE Event

The Connie Gotsch Theatre in Farmington presents "From the Front - Letters of Service and Sacrifice," a Broadening Horizons Series FREE Event at 6PM on Tuesday, November 17th.

We honor our country’s servicemen and women by presenting their powerful perspectives and heartfelt thoughts via the letters to and from the people they care about. Accounts from the first days of boot camp to the grim realities of the front line will bring the battlefields of our past—and in some cases our present—to life. From a minuteman of the Revolutionary War to a medic in Afghanistan giving a firsthand account of a random act of kindness; event courtesy of San Juan College Foundation and Citizens Bank.

Connie Gotsch Theatre
FREE
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu