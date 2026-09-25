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Friends of the Durango Public Library November Book Sale

Friends of the Durango Public Library November Book Sale

The Friends of the Durango Public Library Autumn Book Sale takes place on Friday the 13th from 10 until 4 and on Saturday the 14th from 10 until 3.
Members receive early access at 9:30 on both days and memberships will be available at the door.

gently used books for all ages--$1 each. All proceeds support the Durango Public Library.

Durango Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Durango Public Library
(970) 375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301