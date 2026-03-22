FREE Outdoor Summer Movie: "National Treasure"
FREE Outdoor Summer Movie: "National Treasure"
The San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center will host a free Outdoor Movie Night on Saturday, July 18th, with a screening of "National Treasure" Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. A Pre-Show Treasure Hunt activity for kids begins at 8pm.
Popcorn and concessions for sale. - movie starts "at dark"!
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
FREE
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
4601 College BlvdFarmington, New Mexico 87402