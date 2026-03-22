FREE Outdoor Movie Night in the Plaza - Zootopia 2

The public is invited to the Three Springs Plaza for a FREE Outdoor Movie Night at 8:30 on Tuesday, June 9th. The feature will be: Zootopia 2 - Rated PG.

Grab a bite at Homeslice Pizza or Taco Boy. And don’t forget to pop into Bear’s General — they’re staying open late on movie nights so you can stock up on goodies and snacks before the movie starts.