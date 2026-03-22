FREE Outdoor Movie Night in the Plaza - A League of Their Own

Join us in the Three Springs Plaza for a FREE Outdoor Movie Night! Mark your calendars & invite your friends, family and neighbors.

Movie night is the perfect summer tradition! A League of Their Own - Rated PG - brought to you by a partnership with the City of Durango and US 250/CO 150, a short Q&A with local female Olympic athletes will happen before the move.

Hungry? Grab a bite at Homeslice Pizza or Taco Boy for a pre-show bite. And don’t forget to pop into Bear’s General — they’re staying open late on movie nights so you can stock up on goodies and snacks before the movie starts!