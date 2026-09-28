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Frank 'N' Stein: Southwest Colorado's Bach and Rocktober Fest!

Frank 'N' Stein: Southwest Colorado's Bach and Rocktober Fest!

The Be Frank Foundation and Stillwater music present the 13th Annual Frank N' Stein Halloween celebration & Music Festival at Eagle Park in Bayfield from noon until 6PM on Saturday, October 17th.
Stillwatermusic.org has tickets and details.

With 24 youth bands and orchestras, two stages, activities and fun for all ages, and an excessive amount of candy. costumes are encouraged!

Eagle Park
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stillwater Music
9702475095
info@stillwatermusic.org
stillwatermusic.org

Artist Group Info

mharris@stillwatermusic.org
Eagle Park
1189 Bayfield Pkwy
Bayfield, Colorado 81122