Family Movie: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Family Movie: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Power up and beat the heat at the library with a showing of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie!
Power up and beat the heat at the library with a showing of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie! Grab some popcorn and join us for an all-ages movie adventure packed with fun, action, and plenty of laughs. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a cool afternoon at the library!
Rated PG
The Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301