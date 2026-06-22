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Family Movie: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Family Movie: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Power up and beat the heat at the library with a showing of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie!

Power up and beat the heat at the library with a showing of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie! Grab some popcorn and join us for an all-ages movie adventure packed with fun, action, and plenty of laughs. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a cool afternoon at the library!

Rated PG

The Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301