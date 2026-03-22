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Family Movie: The Pout-Pout Fish

Family Movie: The Pout-Pout Fish

Beat the heat and join us for a free movie and popcorn!

Beat the heat at the library with a special showing of The Pout-Pout Fish! Bring the whole family and enjoy a fun, all-ages movie experience complete with popcorn. Cool off, relax, and dive into an underwater adventure with us at the library!

Rated PG

Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301