Family Movie: The Pout-Pout Fish
Family Movie: The Pout-Pout Fish
Beat the heat and join us for a free movie and popcorn!
Beat the heat at the library with a special showing of The Pout-Pout Fish! Bring the whole family and enjoy a fun, all-ages movie experience complete with popcorn. Cool off, relax, and dive into an underwater adventure with us at the library!
Rated PG
Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301