Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens: Music in the Mountains World Music Concert

"Experience a high-octane event as Eileen Ivers and The Brigideens take the stage!

Grammy-winning, Emmy-nominated, and hailed by The New York Times as “the Jimi

Hendrix of the violin,” Ivers is a 9-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion and one of the most

innovative roots musicians performing today. Joined by the Brigideens—a fiery, all-star

female-led acoustic roots ensemble—their performance crackles with fiddle fireworks,

driving banjo, and rich harmonies that leaves audiences on their feet!"