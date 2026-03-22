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Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens: Music in the Mountains World Music Concert

Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens: Music in the Mountains World Music Concert

"Experience a high-octane event as Eileen Ivers and The Brigideens take the stage!

Grammy-winning, Emmy-nominated, and hailed by The New York Times as “the Jimi
Hendrix of the violin,” Ivers is a 9-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion and one of the most
innovative roots musicians performing today. Joined by the Brigideens—a fiery, all-star
female-led acoustic roots ensemble—their performance crackles with fiddle fireworks,
driving banjo, and rich harmonies that leaves audiences on their feet!"

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
50-65
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com