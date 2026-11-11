Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead live at the Animas City Theatre (Two Night Run 11/27, 11/28!)
Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead live at the Animas City Theatre (Two Night Run 11/27, 11/28!)
Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead performs two nights with no songs repeats at the Animas City Theatre in Durango on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28th. Doors open at 7pm, showtime is 8pm, and tickets can be found at www.animascitytheatre.com.
Animas City Theatre
$25 for one night, $40 for two night pass
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead
easyjimband@gmail.com