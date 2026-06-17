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DUSC Presents: Field of Dreams (1989)

DUSC Presents: Field of Dreams (1989)

The Durango Underground Séance of Cinema will host a screening of Field of Dreams (1989), starring Kevin Costner.

Sunday, June 21st at 7:00 PM at the Gaslight Theater.

Admission is FREE, though donations are gratefully accepted to support future cinematic apparitions.

Gaslight Twin Cinema
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Underground Séance of Cinema
https://www.durango.org/listing/durango-underground-séance-of-cinema/4234/
Gaslight Twin Cinema
102 E. 5th St
Durango, Colorado 81301