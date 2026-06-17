DUSC Presents: Field of Dreams (1989)
DUSC Presents: Field of Dreams (1989)
The Durango Underground Séance of Cinema will host a screening of Field of Dreams (1989), starring Kevin Costner.
Sunday, June 21st at 7:00 PM at the Gaslight Theater.
Admission is FREE, though donations are gratefully accepted to support future cinematic apparitions.
Gaslight Twin Cinema
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Underground Séance of Cinema
Gaslight Twin Cinema
102 E. 5th StDurango, Colorado 81301