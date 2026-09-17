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Durango Winter Sports Hall of Fame

Durango Winter Sports Hall of Fame

The Durango Winter Sports Hall of Fame ceremony takes place at 6PM on Thursday, October 22nd at the V.F.W. Hall.
The event includes: a celebration of inductees present & past, live music and refreshments. Funds raised go toward winter sports youth programming.

Hall of Fame was born out of the Durango Winter Sports Foundation and a desire to recognize those that go above and beyond in supporting our youth in pursuit of excellence, as well as those that have been role models by having a positive impact on the growth of competitive winter sports in our community. Durango Nordic and Durango Winter Sports Club come together to continue the legacy of the Hall of Fame. Event includes: Celebration of inductees present & past, Music by Shafer’s Lumber Wagon, Food by EsoTerra & beverages.

VFW Post 4031
$30-$60
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Nordic Ski Club & Durango Winter Sports Club
info@durangonordic.org
www.durangonordic.org
VFW Post 4031
1550 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 247-0384
webmaster@vfw4031.org
https://vfw4031.org