Durango Winter Sports Club Movie night
Durango Winter Sports Club Movie night
Join us for a showing of the Way out a Matchsticks production and Support Durango Winter Sports Club.
The Powerhouse Science Center
20-25
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Winter Sports Club
9702361867
director@durangowintersportsclub.org
Artist Group Info
director@durangowintersportsclub.org
The Powerhouse Science Center
1333 Camino del RioDurango, Colorado 81301
(970) 570-9110
jenny@powsci.org