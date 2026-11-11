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Durango Winter Sports Club Movie night

Durango Winter Sports Club Movie night

Join us for a showing of the Way out a Matchsticks production and Support Durango Winter Sports Club.

The Powerhouse Science Center
20-25
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Winter Sports Club
9702361867
director@durangowintersportsclub.org
durangowintersportsclub.org

Artist Group Info

director@durangowintersportsclub.org
The Powerhouse Science Center
1333 Camino del Rio
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 570-9110
jenny@powsci.org
https://powsci.org/events/calendar/