Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Durango Record Show at La Plata County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall

Durango Record Show at La Plata County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall

The Four Corners Vinyl Record Club's Fall Record Show takes place from 9 to 3 at La Plata County Fairgrounds
on Saturday November 14th.

Exhibit Hall. Free Admission, Everyone Welcome. Enter the Raffle for a Chance to Win a Mystery Bag of Records! Vendor Space Available. Email Animasman@hotmail.com for more info.

La Plata County Fairgrounds (Exhibit Hall)
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Four Corners Vinyl Record Club
970-749-4446
animasman@hotmail.com
N/a
La Plata County Fairgrounds (Exhibit Hall)
2500 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6468
https://www.co.laplata.co.us/services/fairgrounds/