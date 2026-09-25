Durango Record Show at La Plata County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall
Durango Record Show at La Plata County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall
The Four Corners Vinyl Record Club's Fall Record Show takes place from 9 to 3 at La Plata County Fairgrounds
on Saturday November 14th.
Exhibit Hall. Free Admission, Everyone Welcome. Enter the Raffle for a Chance to Win a Mystery Bag of Records! Vendor Space Available. Email Animasman@hotmail.com for more info.
La Plata County Fairgrounds (Exhibit Hall)
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Four Corners Vinyl Record Club
970-749-4446
animasman@hotmail.com
La Plata County Fairgrounds (Exhibit Hall)
2500 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6468