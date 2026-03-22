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Durango Cowboy Gathering 12 Annual Barn Dance, Picnic and Silent Auction Fundraiser

Durango Cowboy Gathering 12 Annual Barn Dance, Picnic and Silent Auction Fundraiser

The Durango Cowboy Gathering 12th Annual Barn Dance, Picnic and Silent Auction Fundraiser takes place from 5 to 8PM on Sunday, June 7th at the Riverbend Ranch, north of Durango.
The event will include live music from the Desert Thunder Band, a silent auction and a number of local food trucks.
Details are at durangocowboygathering.org.

Bring your own picnic or purchase food from local vendors including Cuevas Tacos, Porky's BBQ and Cream Bean Berry Ice Cream.

All proceeds go to the Gathering and its youth programs.

River Bend Ranch
$20/$25
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering
(512)517-5619
cowboyparade@outlook.com
www.durangocowboygathering.org
River Bend Ranch
27846 US Hwy 550
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820