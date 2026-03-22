Durango contradance series
Durango contradance series
The Durango contradance series continues on Saturday May 16th at la plata senior center. Lessons start at 7:30 and the dance at 8, with live music from the Marmot Ridgerunners.
Deb Comly will call the dance. No partner required, All ages welcome.
sliding scale donation $10-$20.
More info. 802-345-2902
laplata senior center ballroom
Donation sliding scale $10-$20
05:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango contradance and squares
802 345 2902
hamgam2000@aol.com
laplata senior center ballroom
2424 main aveDurango, Colorado 81301
8023452902
hamgam2000@aol.com