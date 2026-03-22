Durango Botanic Gardens 13th Annual Gardens on Tour fundraising event takes place from 9 to 4 on Saturday, June 27th. Participants will visit eight inspiring private and public gardens across the community.

Gardensontour.org has tickets and details.

Discover pollinator-friendly, water-wise landscapes filled with native plants, bold colors, and rich textures. See creative solutions for gardening with wildlife, and enjoy tranquil water features designed for peace and reflection. The tour also includes a stop at Durango Hot Springs, a certified wildlife sanctuary where nature and guests exist in harmony.

This self-guided tour begins at the Durango Public Library, where participants receive a guidebook with garden locations. Proceeds support the Durango Botanic Gardens, maintained by dedicated volunteers.