A brand new music event hits the railroad in Southwest Colorado this summer on May 28, 29, 30, 2026 in Durango, Colorado.

A new musical tradition is set to roll through the San Juan Mountains this spring. The Durango Bluegrass Train will make its highly anticipated debut featuring six live bluegrass performances aboard the historic railroad. The inaugural lineup showcases an energetic mix of regional standouts and seasoned pickers, including The Fretliners, High Country Hustle, Alex Graf Duo featuring Eli Emmitt, Humbletown Duo, Lightweight Travelers, and The Brothers Santos.