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Durango Barbershoppers 2026 Annual Concert "Colorado, My Home"

Durango Barbershoppers 2026 Annual Concert "Colorado, My Home"

The Durango Barbershoppers Annual Concert takes place at 7PM on Saturday, May 30th at the High School Auditorium, with the theme "Colorado, My Home." Those under 18 receive free admission.
Durangobarbershoppers.org has more information.

The Durango Narrowgauge Chorus will celebrate America's 250th and Colorado's 150th Anniversaries in 4-part harmony. Special guests are "Sunday Night Social", International Mixed-Quartet champions. Tickets are $25 for adults, with children under 18 FREE.

Durango High School Theatre
$25 for adults, children under 18 free
07:01 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Barbershoppers
970-749-6082
dro.narrowgauge.chorus@gmail.com
www.durangobarbershoppers.org

Artist Group Info

Durango Barbershoppers
dro.narrowgauge.chorus@gmail.com
durangobarbershoppers.org
Durango High School Theatre
2390 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702471418 x2502
jfittsreynolds@durangoschools.org
https://troupe1096.weebly.com/