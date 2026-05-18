Durango Barbershoppers 2026 Annual Concert "Colorado, My Home"

The Durango Barbershoppers Annual Concert takes place at 7PM on Saturday, May 30th at the High School Auditorium, with the theme "Colorado, My Home." Those under 18 receive free admission.

Durangobarbershoppers.org has more information.

The Durango Narrowgauge Chorus will celebrate America's 250th and Colorado's 150th Anniversaries in 4-part harmony. Special guests are "Sunday Night Social", International Mixed-Quartet champions. Tickets are $25 for adults, with children under 18 FREE.